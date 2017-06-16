ISLAMABAD - Senators on Thursday alleged that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was getting around 1,378 megawatts (MW) of electricity against a need of 2,850MW from the federal government, which was almost 52 percent less than the total requirement.

The concerns were expressed by the lawmakers at a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power that met here with Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar in the chair.

It was also alleged that the federal government has focused only on one province (Punjab) as almost all projects regarding transmission and distribution were under implementation in Punjab, while no heed has been given to the complaints of the other three provinces.

The committee took up the calling attention notice of Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak and Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh regarding the less supply of electricity to the KP against its allocated share.

The senators said that the federal government has been continuously denying KP its constitutional right of 13 percent share in the produced electricity.

Senator Wazir said that in the holy month of Ramazan, out of KP’s due share of 1,750MW, only 1,378MW was being provided to the province while the remaining has been passed on to Islamabad and Punjab resulting in hours-long load-shedding in the KP province. However, the claim was contested by officials of the Ministry of Water and Power saying that the province was getting 1,750MW.

According to the power ministry figures, in June 2017, the average power generation stood at 18052MW, while the province was getting far less than its share of 13 percent. The ministry also confessed that the KP province was getting less than its share.

The centre is diverting the KP share of electricity to Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, Multan Electric Power Company and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Wazir claimed.

Senator Wazir said that the government’s figures regarding the power demand were also doubtful. Since the ministry had done a rehearsal in all distribution companies (Discos) but no data has been made public by the government, he said.

Senator Nisar Muhammad said that in Malakand Division, recovery was 97 percent, but the region was facing hours-long power outage. He alleged that State Minister Abid Sher Ali has been giving wrong statements in the Parliament. “There is 100 percent recovery in Hayatabad in Peshawar but the area is still facing four-hour-long load-shedding,” he said.

‘The recovery issue has also improved in the province, but it is facing far more prolonged load-shedding than the previous year,” he said.

Officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company informed the committee that due to outdated transmission and distribution system, two main districts of the province — Mardan and Swat —were facing 50 percent of forced load-shedding, as their feeders were unable to bear the power load.

Senator Taj Haider said that by the end this year, around 4,000MW electricity will be produced in Sindh but the federal government has not yet put up transmission lines to link the additional electricity to the national grid.

Officials from Balochistan said that long and outdated transmission lines could bear the load in the province.