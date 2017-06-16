The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected India's request for six-month time to submit response in Jadhav's case and has issued order to submit it by September 13 instead.

According to the Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali, ICJ has not accepted India's request on delaying the proceedings of Jadhav's case for six months and has ordered India to submit their reply after 2 months.

He said that the court's registrar had informed Pakistan through its consulate in Netherlands of the development.

"The ICJ has written a letter to Pakistan informing us of their decision," the attorney general said.

India had asked the ICJ to offer them time till December to file pleadings in the Jadhav case, however, "the court has dismissed their request," the AG added.

"India had adopted the stance that the matter was one of life and death, but Pakistan had stated that the ICJ is not a court of appeals."

The attorney general further pointed out that the world tribunal was supposed to decide on giving the convicted spy consular access. "The ICJ is supposed to conclude whether or not Jadhav can receive consular access, for which a time period of two to three months is more than enough to file a response."

Sources privy to the information noted that Pakistan will submit its response to the ICJ in December, while the court proceedings will begin in January 2018.