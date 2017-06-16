SIALKOT - An advance monitoring system has also been established at Iqbal Manzil with fire fighting system and eight closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in and around the 155 years old building.

He said that the advanced security system would also help secure all the rare things related to Allama Iqbal and his family displayed in the historical building. The white washed walls and roofs and carpeted floors give a new look to the building with the new rare pictures of Iqbal and his family.

Gujrat gets RTO status

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Irshad Ahmed inaugurated the newly established office of Commissioner Inland Revenue at Gujrat.

He announced that Gujrat district has been given the status of Regional Taxation Office (RTO). He said it would help resolve the local business community and tax payers’ problems at local level. Earlier, the Gujrat district had been working under the regional taxation office (RTO) Sialkot.

Addressing the participants, he also pledged to make efforts to promote the good mutual working relationship between the FBR officials and the taxpayers. He said that the FBR officials should promote leniency with good ethics and manners for winning the confidence of the taxpayers besides bringing the maximum people under the tax net.

He also pledged to resolve the problems being faced by the FBR employees on priority besides providing them with residences and new official vehicles.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Sialkot Syed Imran Raza Kazmi, Chief IO (Operations) Yousaf Haider Sheikh and other senior officials were also present.