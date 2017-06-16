ISLAMABAD:- The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe Panama case, has decided to send two members to Qatar for recording statement of the Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jasim. The JIT will have to get permission from the Supreme Court and the JIT head Wajid Zia has written a letter to the apex court registrar in this regard. Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jasim had informed the JIT that he was ready to record his statement in Panama case but the statement should be recorded in Qatar and he would not come to Pakistan.–INP

As soon as the JIT gets permission from the Supreme Court, it would contact the Pakistan embassy in Qatar through Ministry of Foreign Affairs for fixing date of the recording.