PHOOLNAGAR - The police caught a lady drug-paddler with 1,320g of here the other day.

According to the Phoolnagar City Police, SHO Saqlain Bukhari along with his team raided a house in Mohallah Nazir Shah following a tip-off. During search, a lady drug-paddler identified as Yasmeen was held 1,320g of charas besides Rs7,100 was recovered from her. The City Police have registered a case against the drug-peddler.