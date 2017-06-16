KASUR - The District and Sessions court ordered registration of a case against Lesco officials who allegedly stole valuables from a house under the guise of operation against power pilferers here the other day.

According to the petition, filed by house owner Sardar Fateh Baz Khan, Lesco officials led by SDO Nazir Lodhi entered his house on Shehbaz Khan Road and took away different valuables. He claimed that he informed the A-Division police about the incident but the police did not take action against the officials rather they booked him on fake power-theft charges at the behest of Lesco authorities. Eventually, he filed a petition in the court at which District and Sessions judge Muzaffar Ali Shah ordered action against the officials including the Lesco (Kasur circle) superintendent engineer, Xen Jamshed Zaman and other staffers. He also sought report from the A-Division police within two days. The Lesco officials, on the other hand, rejected the allegations and claimed that they caught power pilfering at house and therefore, they got power-theft case registered against the house owner. They threatened to besiege the DPO office in case of action against them.