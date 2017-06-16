SIALKOT - A woman died after lightning struck her the courtyard of her house here during heavy rain in village Ismailabad-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil on Thursday.

The rescue sources said that the woman died on the spot due to fatal burns.

In another incident, a youth Umer was crushed to death when a speeding bus (LWN-5376) hit his motorcycle (STK-8702) in Sialkot city’s congested Naikapura locality. The police have registered a case against the fleeing bus driver.

BIKE SNATCHED

Two unknown armed accused snatched a motorcycle (STN-9976) at gunpoint from an employees of Daska Municipal Committee Saqib Nazir Maseeh near Sabzi Mandi Daska here. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.