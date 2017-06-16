MULTAN - Unidentified persons slit the throat of a six years old child in the precincts of New Multan Police on Thursday. Police recovered the dead body of Sana Ullah from a vacant plot near Qasoori Chowk and shifted it to city morgue for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police homicide team gathered forensic evidence from the plot and investigation was underway to locate the reason behind the murder. Police said that the boy belonged to a Pakhtun family and his father is a labour councillor.