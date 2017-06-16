Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says education sector has been improved with the unprecedented steps taken by the provincial government.

In a statement issued in Lahore on Friday, he said four hundred and sixty-two thousand girls are getting scholarships in sixteen developing districts of the province.

The Chief Minister said six point five billion rupees have been allocated for this program in next fiscal year's budget.

He said thirty-six thousand additional rooms are being built in schools under Khadim-e-Punjab School program.

Shahbaz Sharif said twenty thousand schools will be converted on solar panels in southern Punjab.