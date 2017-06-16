Nearly 80 motorcyclists attacked the traffic police’s Chandni Chowk check post after their fellows were arrested for one-wheeling today.

The motorcyclists took traffic wardens hostage and attempted to set a government-owned car on fire.

Seven suspects were arrested and an operation against one-wheeling is under way, a Rawalpindi traffic police official said.

Warden Suhail Shehzad was seriously injured after attackers opened fire on him, a spokesperson for the traffic police said.

“The crackdown against one-wheeling will continue throughout Ramazan,” Wajid Sasti said. “24 FIRs have been registered against one-wheelers to date, and a total of 26 suspects have been arrested.”