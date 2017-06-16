KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded the budget debate here at Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

“I am the 100th speaker to speak on the budget, including 60 members from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and 24 from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM),” he said. He said that the provincial government had spent Rs161 billion on the uplift projects from the released amount of Rs210 billion.

At the same time he expressed the surprise as to what had been done with Rs8 billion released to KMC in the outgoing year. “We have spent Rupees seven billion on ongoing uplift projects in Karachi, and everyone can witness the change, but there is no development from the KMC side,” the CM said, adding that Karachi mayor was demanding Rs9 billion for development projects. “But I have asked him to first complete the ongoing projects,” he added.

Murad expressed the apprehension that the assemblies might not complete their tenure. “The assemblies may be dissolved, but people of the province have always stood alongside PPP and they would stand alongside the party in future also,” he expressed the optimism. “Some people tried to fool the masses, but failed in their attempts, while some who were fooled have realised their mistake and are supporting PPP now,” the CM added.

He said that he was sitting in the assembly to listen to criticism. “But it does not mean that the opposition has been given a free hand to criticise unnecessarily and to contradict the facts,” he cautioned.

“You should criticise us, but should applaud our positive efforts as well,” he said, and taunted MQM that their leader had given nothing to Pakistan as compared to PPP that had always raised the slogan of ‘Long Live Pakistan’ during testing times.

Addressing Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Murad said that he had done injustice to Sindhis by forgetting their sacrifices for Pakistan. “They were the ones who had welcomed the migrants wholeheartedly,” he said, and added that Izhar even failed to realise the fact that Sindh was present centuries before the creation of Pakistan.

He said that Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter had approached him for funds, but he asked him to complete the ongoing projects first. “I also assured him 100 percent funds for the projects,” he informed.

“Waseem is not serious in performing his duties. In fact he just wants to issue political statements,” he said.

He said the government had earmarked more than Rs70 billion for Karachi. “The roads built in the city are not to appease the masses before elections,” he said, and added, “In fact we have a 50-year plan in our minds.”

“We have even launched uplift projects in PTI and MQM constituencies of Clifton and Saddar respectively,” the CM told the assembly.

Repudiating the perception that the amounts were released late, Murad said the provincial government had released Rs210 billion for development projects and so far Rs160 billion had been spent out of that amount, which was a record.

“We have spent the amounts despite the fact that the federal government has released Rs68 billion less to us under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award,” he added.

Pointing his guns at Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nand Kumar for criticising Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the chief minister said that despite sacrifices for democracy and judicial murder of its leadership, it was PPP that had given the people the courage to speak against injustices.

Again addressing the opposition leader, he said that he hoped Izhar could become the opposition leader again. “I have come to know today that there is a party called MQM –Pakistan as they have always won from the platform of MQM,” he added.

The CM further said that the provincial government had not discriminated on the basis of urban and rural Sindh. “If anyone wants rights in the province then he should forget the province’s division,” he counselled.

He said that there were five direct and 10 indirect taxes imposed in the province and no new tax had been included in the new budget. “The perception that Karachiites pays taxes and do not get in return is wrong,” Murad said, adding that the government had also gone after those unwilling to pay the agriculture tax.

“We have set a target of Rs1 billion to be collected under the head of agriculture tax,” he said, and rejected the notion that the date trees had been purchased at higher costs. “They were bought free of cost,” he clarified.

He further said that Sindh was the only province that was most dependent on its resources as compared to other provinces.

“”We rely 76 percent on the federal budget and arrange the other 24 percent from our own resources as compared to KP that takes a share of 89 percent followed by Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan resumed his budget speech, and said that PPP was criticising the federal government for failing to overcome loadshedding, but it was equally responsible for the crisis because the party had done nothing when it was in power.

“It seems that both these parties are taking turns. When PPP is in power, PML-N raises hue and cry over loadshedding and when PML-N comes to power, PPP creates an uproar,” he said.

He said that the provincial government was claiming to produce 100 MW electricity from a plant, but this project was from a private investor. “I am a big supporter of Thar Coal project, but what happened to those announcements of production of electricity from it by 2015,” he queried. He said that the provincial government did not raise the voice for the rights of people of the province in CCI meetings and even failed to ensure recruitment of 30,000 locals in electricity projects.

He said that acres of land were allotted to blue-eyed people by this government in the name of China and Japan cutting and 75acres of land were all set to be given to a builder in Karachi at minimal rates, causing a loss to the national exchequer.