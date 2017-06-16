Nawaz richest lawmaker, Imran second

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released details of the parliamentarians’ assets and liabilities with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on top of the list of the wealthiest parliamentarians of the year.

Prime Minister Nawaz has declared more than Rs1.62 billion as his assets and liabilities for financial year 2016.

Sources in the ECP said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared the value of Jati Umra Raiwind property at Rs4 million and the property on Upper Mall Lahore at Rs250 million.

In addition, the prime minister owned Rs7 million while the value of birds and pet animals owned by him was Rs5 million.

The value of the jewellery owned by prime minister’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz was declared at Rs1.5 million. While his son Hussain Nawaz remitted more than Rs234.5 million to the prime minister from outside the country.

According to the financial statements compiled by the ECP, PTI Chairman Imran Khan owns assets in excess of Rs1.4 billion. He did not declare any assets overseas and declared the current value of his Bani Gala property, which he mentioned as gift, at Rs750 million.

Imran declared the value of office in Khan House at Rs5.9 million and that of the boundary around his Bani Gala residence as Rs6.9 million. He declared the value of Zaman Park house that he inherited at Rs296 million.

Imran declared making an investment of over Rs48.7 million, owning Rs600,000 worth of furniture and four goats worth Rs200,000, and having no personal car in his use. He had a car which he sold in 2016.

Hamza Shahbaz declared owning assets worth over Rs350 million, while Sheikh Rasheed owns assets in excess of Rs47.5 million. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar did not declare the value of inherited property while Maulana Fazlur Rahman owns over Rs6.4 million worth of assets.

Prime minister’s son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar owned more than 14.2 million worth of assets in 2016. He also declared the car worth Rs6 million which his wife Maryam Nawaz received from the UAE as part of his assets. Capt (Retd) Safdar, however, did not mention any further details of Maryam Nawaz. The value of the car he sold in Saudi Arabia was declared at Rs2 million.

According to the financial details of the parliamentarians that Election Commission released, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq declared over Rs190 million worth of assets.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi owns over Rs500 million worth of assets while another leader of PTI Jehangir Tarin declared owing more than Rs780 million of assets in 2016. Tarin did not mention helicopter and aircraft among his list of assets but he declared having five cars in his use.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah turned out to own over Rs30 million of assets in 2016. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar owns assets worth of Rs580 million assets. He declared that he did not own any property outside the country while Senator Aitzaz Ahsan declared his assets worth more than Rs100 million.

Nawaz richest lawmaker, Imran second