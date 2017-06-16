Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has directed to complete registration of all International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) according to the new rules and regulations by next month, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the minister said completion of registration process under the new regulations will bring transparency and prove vital for Pakistan's security.

Nisar said, "The new system is further aimed at strengthening partnership between government and non-governmental organisations."

He directed to ensure all possible assistance to all the registered INGOs to make their work easier.

"So far 66 INGOs have formally been registered, whereas rest of the applications are being reviewed," informed by the meeting.

The meeting approved registration of three more INGOs, while ten others were not allowed registration and fate of 36 other INGOs will be decided next month.

It was decided that three months grace period will be given to those INGOs who were denied registration so that they can complete their ongoing projects.