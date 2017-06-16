SHEIKHUPURA - Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Orora said that the government was making an all-out effort to provide facilities for the Sikh community in the country.

He visited the ongoing development projects in Nankana Sahib, and said that the government had earmarked Rs200 million to construct and enhance the metal roads around the main Gurdawara Janam Asthan and 10 others in the city to provide communication facilities for the yatrees and local citizens. After viewing the material and speed of work the minority MPA appreciated its quality and progress.