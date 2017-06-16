LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly yesterday approved over Rs 168 billion supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2016-17, while dismissing one cut motion of the Opposition and disposing of another three as time-barred.

The treasury benches, on the approval of the supplementary budget which showed government spending over and above the stipulated amount of the previous budget, chanted slogans in favour of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while the Opposition staged a walkout in protest.

The house presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani also approved two additional salaries to the Punjab Assembly employees. The 29th session of the assembly was prorogued for indefinite period. Earlier, the Opposition twice pointed out quorum which was got completed by the treasury.

While winding up the debate on the supplementary budget, Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said virtually the amount of supplementary budget was Rs 77 billion, which was four percent of the total budget and the rest was the technical part. She said the technical amount was spent on the restoration and functioning of the local government institutions. She averred, the government for the first time in the history of the province, was going to introduce Punjab Finance Commission which would make the health system more effective up to the level of the districts. She said the local government system had been put in place and was successfully working. Now the government was making the system more vibrant and effective.

Dr Ayesha said the government had planned to take revolutionary measures for the betterment of the agriculture system. The minister brushed aside the objections raised by the Opposition members to the budget and said they should have gone through the budget. She said the government’s focus was on maximum relief to the common man, adding unprecedented development schemes at mohallah and street levels were going on that did not exist in any other province of the country.

The Opposition had presented to the house four cut motions, but only one relating to miscellaneous expenditure was taken up, which was also not carried. The rest three which could not come for debate as lapsed by time sought cut in the expenditure made on forest, irrigation, and construction of roads and bridges.

While opposing the supplementary budget, PTI member Saadia Sohail Rana said, in fact, it aimed at meeting the lavish spending on the luxuries of the rulers and had no concern with providing benefit to the common man. This budget, she said, was meant to cover up the ‘black deeds’ of the rulers.

Arif Abbasi of PTI said the PML-N government had been continuing in Punjab for the last 10 years, but no problem of the masses had been solved. He said every public department was facing retrogression. Mian Aslam Iqbal of PTI said the government was attempting to conceal its ‘sins’ through the supplementary budget. He said a huge majority in the province was crying for clean water, but the rulers were spending billions of rupees on their luxuries. At one stage, Aslam Iqbal became so emotional that he hit the mike and broke it.