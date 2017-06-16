MANDI BAHAUDDIN - People from all walks of life praised the three-hour appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama leaks here on Thursday.

Munir Ahmed of suburban village Lakhnewala said it shows great moral courage, integrity and respect for rule of law on the part of the PM who appeared voluntarily and without any protocol before the JIT members.

Rickshaw driver Afzal said that by offering himself for accountability, Nawaz Sharif has earned sympathies of the public in general. To a question, whether or not the trial of a single person who happens to be the sitting PM will end corruption from the country, he said not at all. Expressing his opinion, he said the PM was not named in Panama papers and he was just being victimized politically. Other people in the city also expressed their sympathies for Nawaz Sharif and called for dropping of charges against him in the light of his statement made before the JIT. He pointed out politicians opposing the PM should wait for the next general elections and avoid the blame game.

FEATS for education

uplift highlighted

The government has introduced revolutionary changes in education sector by accommodating more and more students in schools and creating conducive learning atmosphere for them.

MPA Shafqat Gondal stated while addressing the ceremony of district level competitions of Punjab Chief Minister’s Speech and Essay Writing Competition. The competitions were held at Government Girls High School under the auspices of District Education Authority where Mr Gondal was invited as the chief guest. CEO Education, District Officer (secondary education) and teaching staff of other schools also joined in.

Male and female students of secondary classes participated in the competition. The chief guest distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the position-holders.

On the occasion, he said the Punjab government is striving hard for the uplift of education sector. The government is establishing new schools and also renovating the old school buildings. All the schools are being provided with basic facilities i.e. water, power supply, washrooms and foolproof security, he claimed. He said the government is fulfilling teachers’ shortage in schools, adding that it is also awarding prizes to brilliant students.

Earlier, Mr Gondal was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival at the school.