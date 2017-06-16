LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority is going to check and inquire the quality of ingredients in 27 ghee brands and cooking oil mills located in several districts of Punjab in next 10 days.

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers’ Association (PVMA) office-bearers met with Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal and agreed upon the process to check the ghee mills ingredients quality.

During the meeting, according to PFA officials, both sides agreed to devise a mechanism to check the quality of ingredients that are being used in manufacturing of ghee and cooking oils in mills.

For this mechanism, zone-wise teams will be made which will work under Punjab Food Authority Scientific Penal. The member included in this panel would be 21 PhD doctors who are working as faculty members in several universities and are expert in their respective field and work as ‘independent body’ to label any ghee or cooking oil fake or real in the light of present evidence.

It is pertinent to note here that recently in Faisalabad Madni and Madinah Oil mills were confiscated by the PFA for using substandard ingredients in manufacturing of ghee and cooking oil. The PFA then took up the matter and held a meeting with concerned authorities to look into the matter as it was linked with millions of people living in urban areas as well small towns in Punjab.

PFA DG said that to check the quality of ingredients being used in ghee mills, Food Authority in consultation with PVMA devised a mechanism now and we will follow the plan to ensure quality ghee should be produced in Punjab ghee mills. “It is most essential item and PFA will not compromise on the quality of the ghee and cooking oil,” he said.

Zone I includes Lahore, Gujranwala, Zone II includes Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur, Zone III Rawalpindi and Sargodha, Zone four includes Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

“In next 10 days all the ghee mills will be checked and they will be given enough time for reforms in their factories. After completion of time, the PFA will check again the samples of ghee mills. The entire sample will be checked from the international standard laboratories including PCSIR and German based InterTech ISO 90001 certified laboratories,” Mengal told this paper.

Chairman PVMA Izaz Ilahi Malik along with other representative participated in the meeting.

PVMA came into being with only seven units as its members in 1961 and now has 117 members engaged in the manufacture of vegetable ghee/ cooking oil.

Office-bearer of PVMA stated that cooking oil sector contributed around Rs.120 billion annually to the government exchequer in the form of customs duty, federal excise duty and income tax.

The cooking oil and ghee industry in the form of employment caters more than 100,000 persons. PVMA member units’ annual production capacity is around 3.0 million tons with the facility to produce both high quality vanaspati ghee and cooking oils.

The organization has three zones in Pakistan including South Zone (comprising units in Sindh and Balochistan provinces), Central Zone (units in Punjab) and North Zone (units in Islamabad Capital Territory, NWFP & AJK).

Prior to the decision taken by PFA, ghee sector was maintaining trans fats ratio upto 50 percent that was according to medical experts lethal for heart patients.

And according to international standards for trans fat in oil is only 5 percent but PFA accepts 10 percent to 15 percent and in the span of three years the oil industry bring it to 5 percent.

Check List: PFA has given more than 30 points check list to the ghee and oil manufacturing units of items, aspects and requirement necessary for operationa of any ghee mills in Punjab including details of supplier along with the type of ingredients they are supplying, Halal certificates from supplier, certificate of conformance, analysis of supplier and its certificate, raw material and its parameters of selection and rejection.

In testing of raw material, the PFA will ask details of tests carried out on raw material in factory, test carried out on final product in factory, details of tests carried out during process including after degumming, bleaching is ensured of the processing is efficient, qualification and experience of personnel working in laboratory.

In testing parameter, PFA will ask the plan and layout of factory, condition of territory and adjacent way of transport (vehicle conditions), plant conditions of processing facilities and auxiliary facilities, presence and efficiency of sewage system, pipes and control of their use.

The PFA also to inquire medical screening along with total number of food handlers, toilet conditions at work place, hand washing facilities, cloak rooms or lockers, protective clothing, workers working with cuts and grazes, notification of relevant infectious disease conditions, staff training and methodology, jewelry and nails, storage conditions of raw material and their intended shelf life.

In packaging material and labeling requirement, packaging material specifications covered in raw material specs, food grade certification of packaging material, labeling of raw material relating to Food safety and instruction for handling, preparation and usage, and labeling of product as per legislation.