PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Thursday issued notices to Inspector General Prisons Department and Superintendent Central Prison Peshawar in a writ petition filed against the expected handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi to the United States, who had helped the CIA track down Osama bin Laden.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued the notices to IG Prisons and Superintendent Central Prison Peshawar, directing to submit a reply to the petition.

The bench issued a notice in the writ petition of a senior Peshawar-based lawyer and former Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Muhammad Khursheed Khan, seeking the court’s directions for both the federal and provincial governments not to shift Dr Shakil Afridi to a foreign country.

The lawyer moved the petition at a time when the news of handing over of Dr Shakil Afridi to the US was circulating in the media.

The petitioner prayed before the court to issue directions to the government not to shift Dr Shakil Afridi, a convicted prisoner to another prison from Peshawar Central Jail or another province.

The petitioner said that it was expected that the rulers are under pressure and expected to hand over the convicted Dr Shakil Afridi to the US.

Dr Shakil was taken into custody in May 2011 by intelligence agencies on the suspicion of arranging a fake vaccination campaign in Abbottabad at the behest of American CIA.