GUJRAT: An investigation has been launched on the orders of the district consumer protection court to the Federal Investigation Agency Karachi director (Cyber Crime) (FIA), for the probe of those fraudulent companies that have been ripping off people in the name of online shopping.

In a case filed by a citizen against an online company for allegedly committing fraud with him, the court has issued directions to the FIA.

Muhammad Umar of Gujrat filed a complaint with district consumer court judge Bakht Fakhar Behzad on Feb 28, 2017. He said he purchased a black colour leather jacket through shipment No. 772177601294 and customer reference No. A 01-28-2017 through website www.apnidukaan.com. The product was found defective and was delivered to him by TCS, Gujarat.

The petitioner mentioned address in the complaint address of respondent as Apni Dukaan, 504, Al-Amin Tower, Main Nipa Chowrangi, Gulshan Colony, Karachi. The envelop was returned to the court inscribed that “on the above-mentioned address there existed no shop”, as the respondent was summoned through Leopard Courier Service.

Sensing the situation that fake online websites are working in Pakistan, the judge in his decision said: “I have taken pain myself to disclose the truth. The page on Facebook was opened but website did not respond. I have noticed with great concern that a number of fraudulent online stores are working in Pakistan...”

The judge has directed the FIA Cyber Crime Circle, Karachi, to investigate the matter, situated at FIA building, 1st Floor, Near Darul Sehat Hospital, Johar Chorangi.

Under section 11 of the Punjab Consumer Protection Rules, 2009, the judge has issued the order directing the registrar of the court to send copy of the order to the federal interior minister Islamabad, FIA director general, industries secretary, Directorate of Provincial Consumer Protection Council and Gujrat deputy commissioner.