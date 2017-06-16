ISLAMABAd - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif through his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and by following the Constitution and law has set a precedent for all institutions of the country.

“The appearance of the Prime Minister is an act of submitting to the Constitution and Law rendering him beyond reproach and setting a high standard to be followed and applicable to all institutions,” she told a private television channel.

The Prime Minister has, today, etched a new era in country’s history demonstrating the strength of democracy and in doing so he has cleansed Pakistan of unconstitutional acts of the past whilst setting a precedent for the future.

The Prime Minister and his family acutely acquainted with extreme scrutiny having answered for and vindicated on frivolous and vexatious claims over the last three decades under, hitherto, hostile circumstances.

Whilst commenting on Imran Khan’s video statement about the Prime Minister’s appearance before the JIT, the Minister for Information, highlighted that Imran Khan continues his hypocrisy rendering him irrelevant and has lost his place in civilized public discourse as he continues with his litany of falsehoods.

The minister further stated that any and all institutions that reach beyond their constitutional limitations are acting against Pakistan’s interest.