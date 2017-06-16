ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has jolted social media on Thursday but the real war of words took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf over the issue.

The prime minister’s appearance or “Paishee” as called by his opponents was being discussed on the public network but after the appearance the users became loud in expressing their political views.

“The ruthless callous uncalled-for accountability of #Sharif family speaks volumes of discrimination. Righteousness demands impartiality”, Maryam Nawaz Sharif pinned the tweet on the start of her page from an account called Dr Khan.

Maryam, who is generally dormant, posted more than twenty tweets on Thursday in a short span of some hours for her 3.28 million followers.

There were some pictures of the prime minister with his core team before leaving for JIT and after reaching back home along with posters praising his bravery to appear before the JIT to answer the serious corruption charges.

Politically tailored, intelligent and well-written meaningful tweets by Maryam or her ‘infamous’ media cell have clearly indicated that she has mastered the art of local politics and how to manipulate social network.

Although internet was full of bashing of Nawaz Sharif and his family but the opponents failed to daunt the successful media campaign run by Maryam or her staff.

Trend of ‘Crime Minister Nawaz’ was equally popular among users as was ‘Nawaz Sharif My Pride’.

“Being Bilal” an account with Imran Khan picture said: “History in making as first time in history a sitting PM is going to face criminal investigation for his corruption & lies”.

The tweet was a reply to the tweet of Maryam Nawaz Sharif in which she tagged Nawaz Sharif’s picture with his core team - Khawaja Asif, Irfan Siddiqi, Maryam, Ishaq Dar and Senator Pervaiz Rashid, sacked over charges of leaking sensitive information to media – Dawn Leaks.

Maryam’s tweet was replied by 1.5k users. It was re-tweeted by more than 1k and was liked by 2.3k.

Why the picture with a sacked minister who has been in bad books of the military at a crucial time, is it is a message Nawaz Sharif wants to communicate to someone.

The presence of Senator Rahid is very significant after a bizarre picture of Prime minister’s son, sitting helplessly in wait of his turn, made headlines in local and international media and one of the members of high profile investigation team was sent back for leaking the photo to media.

Another intriguing post by Maryam is a re-tweet regarding former army chief and president Musharraf.

An image of a newspaper’s headline, Musharraf’s heart sinks on way to court has three more pictures. In one Nawas Sharif is waving his hands while on his way to JIT, while in other he is standing with his core team and in the middle is a picture of Musharraf lying on a hospital bed with oxygen mask over his face.

The hawks of PTI commented on photo - “May Allah Put All These Corrupt, Thief Behind The Bars With The People Who Protect & Support Them Forever.

They have posted pictures showing Nawaz core team worried and sitting with stress all over their face.

Meanwhile in PM house. The pic tells the story. The dejected, the torn looks.oo Imran wot hv u done #????_????_???_?? #CrimeMinisterNawaz wrote a user Faisal Siddiqi, under a picture of Minister Kahwaja Asif and State Minister Maryam Aurangzeb sitting worried. The picture was released by PTI account first.

The local and foreign media web editions also carried the news as per their editorial policies or political inclinations. “There will be a bigger JIT next year,” the PM warns opponents after appearing before the JIT, wrote Dawn media group.

Every penny we’ve earned is accounted for, says PM after JIT appearance, was the headline of Jang media group.

Public JIT will give verdict in our favour next year, says PM, was the headline of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group’s The Nation website. “Now the game of puppets cannot be played” was the headline of BBC Urdu website.

Not only warmongers of both political parties were active on commenting the prime minister’s appearance in front of investigation team but politicians also expressed their views on the matter.

And there was obvious frustration in the camps of PTI. Even, Asad Umer, PTI stalwart, usually praised for his intellect and moderate views could not hide his frustration. He keeps on saying mein ney ehtisab key liye pesh kar dia. No you did not. (Nawaz Sharif keeps on saying, he presented himself for accountability, No you did not) investigation is being done according to law not due to UR generosity, Asad Umer tweeted in evening in response to PML-N’s successful media campaign. His earlier tweets were mild as usual. Will JIT be asking the PM why all relevant institutions under his control are obstructing and delaying the investigation?, he wrote before the appearance.