LAHORE - The “lion” remained at what another PML-N leader recently branded as “butcher’s shop” for about three hours on Thursday and at the end of session read out a written speech to the waiting journalists outside the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad.

The lion, or the prime minister, did not say a word about what went on between him and the six-member Supreme Court-nominated joint investigation team except that he handed over the record of his assets which was already available with the relevant state institutions. The rosy-cheeked leader’s face was not radiating, which otherwise always radiates when he is happy or has achieved some success. He did not take questions, probably to avoid new controversies.

Ongoing accountability of his family and veiled references to what was likely to happen on the political stage were the main points of his ten-minute address.

“You may have many questions and I too have many things in my mind; but let’s put them off for some other time”, he said in his brief speech.

He spoke about the “unkind accountability” his family faced in various periods, and some hints about the future situation.

The prime minister made it clear that he was not facing any “corruption” charge. No misappropriation of public money was involved in the investigations, he emphasised. He said only the Sharif family matters are being mis-portrayed by rivals.

“However, people should not forget that there will also be a larger JIT next year comprising 200 million people and they will decide who has worked for the betterment of the country,” the premier said.

“We will not let our opponents turn back the wheel of progress, and the nation will support us even more than it did in 2013,” he asserted.

“If factories working on certain agendas, disregarding the public mandate, were not closed, not only the law and constitution but the country’s solidarity could also be in danger”.

Nawaz said “Now the ‘puppets’ will not be able to stage their shows. Gone are the days when plays planned behind closed doors remained secret”.

He further said: “We’ll not let anyone reverse the wheel of history”.

For the past some weeks some journalists have been making oblique references to the plans against the prime minister. One journalist who is very close to the Sharifs said in a recent piece that situation in the country was totally changed for the prime minister when he returned from the Riyadh summit, participated in by US President Donald Trump and leaders from dozens of Arab and Muslim countries.

The writer said it appeared as if the system was being run by someone other than the political leadership.

Two more journalists wrote about the growing role of the military and the likely disqualification of the prime minister. These journalists are also staunch supporters of the PML-N.

What the prime minister said on Thursday clearly shows that the write-ups referred to above were based on information provided by the corridors of power.

Now Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also appear before the JIT and answer their questions. Then the JIT will forward its report to the three-judge Supreme Court bench which will take a final decision.

Nobody knows how long the procedure will take to complete.

But it appears that the PML-N is preparing itself for the worst situation.

The writer remembers the time when in his first tenure as prime minister, Mr Sharif had developed differences with then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1993.

GIK dissolved the assemblies, which were restored by the Supreme Court after a 40-day legal battle. However, the system did not work because the president and the prime minister were poles apart. In such a situation then COAS Gen Waheed Kakar mediated as a result of which both the president and the prime minister had to step down, paving the way for fresh elections.

After resignation, Nawaz returned to his Model Town, Lahore, residence where journalists were already waiting for him.

Talking to them, Mr Sharif said the people should be grateful to him for ridding them of “this man (GIK)”.

Then thumping his chest, he said: There are many secrets in it (which will be shared with the nation at an appropriate time).

The prime minister’s Thursday’s statement “You may have many questions and I too have many things in my mind; but let’s put them off for some other time” was reminiscent of his 1993 words.

His reference to the larger JIT of 200 million people, apparently, means that the country may see premature polls.

But nothing can be said with certainty about the politics of the Islamic Republic. The only thing which can be said with certitude is that it is uncertain.