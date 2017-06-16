HAFIZABAD - A middle aged woman was shot dead by her son-in-law as a sequel of a domestic dispute here in Pindi Bawray on Thursday.

The police have arrested the accused Shahid and shifted the dead body to the DHQ morgue for autopsy. According to police source, suspect Shahid, resident of Dhudhal of Ghari Gondal had a dispute with his mother-in-law, Ismat Bibi, over distribution of land and they often quarrel over the issue. On Thursday, they exchanged harsh words which enraged the accused who opened indiscriminate firing, killing the woman on the spot.