SADIQABAD - Local transporters opposed shifting of General Bus Stands outside Sadiqabad city here.

They alleged the administration has awarded license to a private transport company for establishment of a bus terminal. Now the administration wants to make the company’s business successful and therefore, intends to shift the General Bus Stand outside the city contrary to the court orders, they added. They regretted the administration never bothered to provide any facility at the bus stand but intends to leave hundreds of people belonging to transport sector jobless only to favour a company.

Transporters of Sadiqabad including Ch Afzal Warraich, Ch Ejaz Warraich, Ch Iqbal Gujjar and Ch Azeem Kamboh demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation. They warned massive protests if their demands are not met.