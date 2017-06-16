NOORPUR THAL - During Ramazan, the number food outlets, makeshift shops, pushcarts, donkey carts and stalls in the city has tremendously increased especially at roadsides and bazaars at Iftar timings resulting in increasing traffic problems.

A survey was conducted by The Nation revealing that most of the vendors can be seen selling different items, especially fruit- dates, mangoes and snacks-such as samosas, potato chips, fruit chat and dahi bhallay. Moreover, a large number of vendors have set up their stalls at different busy points in the city. They also decorated their stalls and food outlets with colourful lights and decoration pieces to attract customers. Most of rehri bazaars and temporary food outlets in the city have been set up on the roadsides and footpaths. They fall in the category of encroachments and cause traffic hurdles and nuisance for both the commuters and pedestrians.