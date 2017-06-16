ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of murder after 14 years behind bars.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the appeal of Ghulam Shabbir, who was convicted in the murder case of a man, named Saleem, over a monetary issue in 2003.

A sessions court in Sargodha had awarded Shabbir death sentence. The Lahore High Court later converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

The apex court maintained that the prosecution has failed to prove its case. The bench turned down the sentence awarded by the high court and ordered the release of the convict.

The same bench hearing another case turned the appeal of an accused, who had killed his brother-in-law and injured his sister for the honour.

In 2008, Asif Ali had killed his brother-in-law, Nadeem, and injured his sister. A sessions court in Okara had awarded death sentence to Asif Ali. Later the high court had converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

The apex court turned down the appeal saying it was the incident of the day time, therefore, the court could not give relief to the appellant.