Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday said that he would have never appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as the sitting Prime Minister of the country rather tender resignation before an interrogation session.

“If I were on the behalf of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, I would have never appeared before the JIT rather tendering resignation first before appearing the probing team,” asserted Shah while talking to media.

The opposition leader said that the JIT must have quizzed the premier about money trail and offshore properties.

“Albeit, nobody knows the details about the premier’s grilling session with the probing team but one could gauge it and must be concerned with Sharif family’s offshore properties,” he added.

He said the premier had nothing to say last day after the test of accountability which was apparent while he was reading an already written script in his brief interaction with media.

He lamented that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) trying to impede the JIT probe by design.

“It’s deplorable that the ruling party is maligning the national institutions. If you weaken state institutions, it would ultimately weaken the state,” Shah opined.

Shah urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign and dissolve the assembly in case if he is innocent and loyal to the country.

However, he said that Sindh assembly would remain unaffected if national assembly faces tough time [as result of the JIT final report].