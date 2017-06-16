Pakistan and India are set to clash on 18 June, after qualifying for the finals in the ICC trophy.

In all the excitement and hype over ICC cricket match Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor got a bit over board and tweeted a few things that did not go well with Pakistani followers. Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid too did not hesitate in responding to Rishi’s ‘over confident’ tweet and reminding him Indian cricket team’s past:

Jin k Baap daado ko Pakistan nay paal pos k bheja ho ab woh humay dars dyngay Fathers day ka. https://t.co/HWCuXkHjyQ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) June 15, 2017





Earlier Rishi Kapoor had tweeted saying,

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017





When people responded to his tweets he said that cricket was a huge thing for him,

Why do you people divert from the main contention. For me Cricket is huge. Talk on that,don't digress. I know and my country knows who I am! https://t.co/r5Aum2h22l — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017





And then he says that Pakistan can win a thousand times but it should stop terrorism,

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017





On 14th June Pakistan played with England and reached the final to which Rishi Kapoor said on social media,

Congratulations Pakistan! You enter finals? Wow! Good to see you wearing our colour BLUE! Get ready to be BLUED now! We will BLUE you away! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2017



