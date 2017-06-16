BAHAWALNAGAR - The police sealed off a fake soft-drinks producing factory and arrested one culprit besides recovering 10,000 bottles of substandard cold drink here on Thursday.

On public complaints, a police team of police headed by AC raided a soft-drinks factory in Hussain Colony. During raid, the police recovered over 10,000 bottles of fake soft-drinks and sealed the factory. Owner of the factory fled away but the police arrested one employee. The police registered a case against him.