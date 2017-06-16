NOORPUR THAL - The administration is taking all necessary steps to keep the prices of essential commodities within the reach of the common man. Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq stated while talking to media here the other day.

He claimed due to effective measures taken by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), a noticeable decrease in prices of daily-use items has been witnessed in the tehsil. He also highlighted the role of price control magistrate in this regard. The AC also pledged to ensure supply of quality foodstuffs at fruit and vegetable market.