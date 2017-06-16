OKARA - Three persons a same family were booked for intervening in school affairs and threatening the school management with dire consequences here the other day.

According to police, the suspects Peera, Abbas and Irfan had allegedly occupied a piece of ground of Govt Girls Primary School in Village 35/GD, some 15km in north of the city on Okara-Faisalabad Road.

A contractor was awarded by the school management for construction of new classrooms on the school’s premises. When he constructed foundation of the classrooms, the suspects came to the school and hurled abuses on the school headmistress, Naeem Akhtar. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she continues the construction work. On information, the villagers gathered at the school and got the suspects evicted from the school. The Gogera Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the school principal.

MAN CRUSHED

A man was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley. Muhammad Ashraf of Shamsia Colony was on the back home in village 51/2L when a tractor-trolley crushed him to death.