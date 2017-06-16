ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Thursday warned the government against taking sides in the Saudi-Qatar conflict which could end up dividing the Muslim Ummah.

The members of the parliamentary committee asked the government to maintain ‘neutrality’ in the crisis between the Gulf States and Qatar.

“The committee members suggested to play a neutral role in Qatar-Saudi crisis,” NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said while taking to the media after chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, PM’s National Security Adviser Nasir Janjua, PTI’s MNA Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, MQM’ Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, PPP’s MNA Naveed Qamar, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid and others also attended the meeting.

The committee took into account the Saudia-Qatar tension, the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance, the US-Arab Islamic summit, PM’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and activities of proscribed organisation on the social media.

To a question, NA Speaker Sadiq said that Pakistan has proposed to settle the Saudi-Qatar tension at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) level.

About Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that PM’s Adviser Sartaj Aziz briefed the committee about the recent visit of the premier to the Kingdom.

To a question about banned organisation activities on the social media, he said the committee will present recommendations to block activities of proscribed organisations on social media at the next meeting. He said that the committee was also briefed about the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Sources said that members of the political parties including some allied partners were not much satisfied with the performance of government. About US-Arab Islamic summit, the members from both sides raised questions about Pakistan’s participation in the summit, where the prime minister could not get a chance to speak.

“All the parties were unanimous that Muslim Ummah should maintain unity, which was apparently seen a bit scattered during the US-Saudi summit in Riyadh,” said a member of committee wishing not be named.

He said the committee was informed that Kuwait has been trying to play a mediating role between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. A question was posed by a member from Sartaj Aziz to share the name of the next Muslim country to play its role in this crisis. “There was no response to this question from PM’s adviser,” he said. However, he said the members asked the government to only play a mediating role if needed at any stage.

Some reports had emerged that Pakistan had decided to send a military contingent to Qatar after Turkey sent troops to the state. There were claims that Pakistan could send up to 20,000 soldiers to Qatar.

Pakistan said it had not deployed troops in Qatar. Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria had said that the reports in this regard “appear to be part of a malicious campaign aimed at creating misunderstanding between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries in the Gulf.”

When contacted, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the members were not satisfied with the performance of government in the Riyadh summit. The members were of the opinion that unity of Muslim Ummah should be maintained.

Another member of the committee and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah said the next committee meeting will be informed about the banned organisations activities on the social media. “Sartaj Aziz also briefed the meeting about the prime minister’s recent visit Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-Qatar crisis in length,” he said.