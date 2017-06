GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two human traffickers from various cities of Punjab, recovered passports and other documents on today.

Deputy Director FIA Gujranwala Region said that the investigation agency launched crackdown against human traffickers in Kharian and Sarai Alamgir cities. During separate actions two human traffickers were arrested with passports and other documents.

The detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them.