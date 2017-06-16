ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said that it had won on all its arguments regarding the Hyderabad Fund Case in the British court.

In response to a query regarding status of Hyderabad Fund Case in British Court, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India’s contention to strike out Pakistan’s claim to the Funds transferred by the State of Hyderabad to the account of the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK in September 1948 was dismissed last year.

The English judge has now issued a side procedural ruling on the costs issues, he said.

"The judge has confirmed that Pakistan won on all its main arguments and has reserved costs to the end of the hearing, which is a standard order," he said.

On the costs issue, which has been argued separately, he said: "It was decided that the financial claims made by India and other parties were not time-barred. These costs are a tiny fraction of the overall costs which Pakistan may recover at the end of the process, if successful."