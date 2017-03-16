ISLAMABAD - Another three hardcore terrorists were executed at the high security prison Sahiwal on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attacks on armed forces and Law Enforcement Agencies.

These convicts were tried by military courts. The convicts were Said Zaman Khan, Shawaleh and Muhammad Zeeshan. Of total 161 convicts, who were awarded death sentence by military courts, 21 have been executed.

Meanwhile, twenty-six suspected persons, including 11 Afghan nationals, were arrested during search operations conducted in various parts of Punjab.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material, used in making suicide vests, was also recovered from their possession.

Operations were conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Attock, Hassan Abdaal, Narowal, Rajanpur, and Shakargarh under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Pakistan Army initiated the new military offensive following a series of attacks rocked the country last month. The attacks were claimed by the banned Jamaatul Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Islamabad blamed Kabul for letting the militants use Afghan soil to attack Pakistan.

