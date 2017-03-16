SAHIWAL- Three terrorists were hanged to death in the wee hours of Wednesday in Sahiwal Jail.

Those were hanged included Saed Zaman of district Sawabi who belonged to defunct Tahreek Taliban; Zeeshan Qabala from Abottabad and Shwalaye Khan from Northern Wazristan. These terrorists were sentenced to death by Military courts for attacking on security forces. These culprits had been shifted to the jail on January 25, 2016. The army chief had rejected the mercy appeals made by the convicts. They were hanged and their bodies were handed over to their heirs.

CONVICTION: District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan has awarded capital punishment and Rs1.5 million fine to Muhammad Aslam, former worker of Rescue 1122, in a murder case of machine operator Amjad. The court acquitted four others including Younas, Asif, Abdul Sattar and Farooq on the basis of doubt.