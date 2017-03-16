LAHORE - Chief Minister’s ‘quorum-brigade’ was off-duty in the early hours of Wednesday.

In an unusual way, the air in the Assembly was not abuzz with the quorum bells which keep ringing in small intervals as a matter of routine.

Chief Whip in the Assembly Rana Muhammad Arshad walked at the Assembly stairs in a relaxed mood with no signs of worry on his face.

“Alhamdulillah! Quorum pura hai.” (All praise to Allah, the quorum is complete). He uttered when an inquisitive reporter asked about member’s attendance. It was strange to listen as he is always seen worried about lawmakers thin attendance with his cell phone set to his ears.

Meanwhile, some members were seen enjoying a leisurely lunch in the Assembly cafeteria. It seemed to be a sumptuous one by their face expressions.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was also in no hurry to reach the Assembly chamber yesterday.

Unmindful of the House proceedings, the Minister made his entry to the Assembly in slow motion.

He was quite late than his usual time and went straight to his chamber.

For some odd reason, he was not interested to talk to the media on the day. Media camp set up close to the Assembly stairs also presented a deserted look. But perhaps, most of the reporters had gone inside the Assembly by that time to sniff out juicy stuff to feed their news channels to be flashed on the TV screens as ‘breaking news’.

Punjab Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha arrived after the Law Minister. But unlike Rana Sanaullah, she seemed in a great hurry. She walked quickly to get to the Assembly chamber.

She did not have time even for a quick glance at the few reporters who tried to seek her attention for talk.

Why was she racing against time? It was later known the worthy Finance Minister wanted to ensure her presence in the House to be part of the pre-budget debate.

Inside the Assembly, the ambience was cool and calm. It was unusual to see the members listening to their colleagues without creating any fuss.

A pre-budget debate was in progress.

The House visibly lacked quorum, but strangely enough, nobody would point it out.

The Assembly proceeding spreading over four hours and 33 minutes passed without anybody pointing out quorum.

Why? Where is Ahsan Riaz Fatyana? Many in the Press Gallery asked each other.

A young Parliamentarian from Kamalia, Faisalabad, Fatyana has earned the distinction of being the only member in the present Assembly to have pointed out lack of quorum for a record number of times.

The exact count of his ‘attacks’ inside the House will come out when the Assembly staff makes calculation at the end of the fourth Parliamentary year in June.

On Wednesday, he was very much present in the Assembly, but he opted to spare the Treasury, possible as a gesture of goodwill.

On being probed, the Parliamentary reporters came to know that this rare show of solidarity was the outcome of a rare rapprochement between the Treasury and the Opposition.

Since the Opposition had rejoined the House proceedings after a week-long boycott, its members missed the pre-budget debate. It sought extension in the time of debate so its member could give their input on the coming budget.

The government side agreed to the request but made it conditional to Opposition’s restraint for not creating the quorum issue for the debate.