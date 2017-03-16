ISLAMABAD - Action Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar has been suspended and removed from his post. The notification issued here on Wednesday said that Additional Chief Engineer, National Transmission Dispatch Company Ltd Dr Rana has been directed to report to PEPCO.

It said that acting CEO ISECO was removed from his for compelling and pressurising the chief Engineer (Development), IESCO to interpolate and issue the minutes of a meeting on behalf of the secretary Ministry of Water and Power held on February 24, 2017 without his formal approval with an attempt to misinterpret the facts.

The additional chief engineer was also accused of communicating the incorrect minutes to the foreign donor without following appropriate channel of communication thus jeopardising the foreign assistance to the tune of $400 million. The notification said that Basit Zaman, General Manager, IESCO is temporarily posted as Chief Executive Officer, IESCO as a stop gap arrangement till further orders.