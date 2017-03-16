BAHAWALPUR-A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute here on Wednesday and managed to escape while the police arrested his father. Basheer Shah, the resident of Basti Khoo Tiba Wala near Qayampur, Bahawalpur, allegedly killed his wife Nasira Bibi by strangling her. They used to have fights with each other over domestic disputes and a few days ago they got into an argument which was later settled by the intervention of the family elders.

Station House Officer Liaquat Ali Gul told the media that victim’s brother said in his initial statement that his sister Nasira Bibi was killed by her husband with the help of his father Mansoor Shah.

The SHO further said that they have taken dead body into the custody and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur for postmortem while they cannot say anything conclusive before the postmortem’s report. According to the family sources, Nasira had vomited along with blood which caused her death. The victim had four children, Police arrested Nasira Bibi’s father-in-law Mansoor Shah however were searching for Basheer Shah in his whereabouts.

Apca announces strike across Punjab

BAHAWALPUR-The All Pakistan Clerks Association said that government officials would observe a complete strike and stage protests across Punjab for acceptance of their charter of demands they presented to the federal and provincial governments.

APCA Punjab Secretary General Fakharur Rehman said that the legal demands be fulfilled without any delay. They said officials which are observing duties with Pakistan Army in respect of the census will not participate in the protest due to national interest, he said. Only office staff will ensure their presence in the peaceful protest, he said.

He said that basic demands are 50% Adhoc relief, house rent on current salary, medical allowance, INCREASE IN SALARIES according to the increase in inflation, upgradation of technical and non-technical staff.