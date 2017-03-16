ISLAMABAD - Standing Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP) in its meeting held on Wednesday adopted unanimous resolution, “Towards an Asian Parliament”, which called for creation of Asian Parliament.

Two-day meetings of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on

Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP) and Standing Committee on Political Affairs (SCPA) of APA were held on March 14 and 15. Members of 23 Asian nations attended the meeting.

The meeting adopted a resolution for creation of Asian Parliament and sent it to SCPA.

The meeting decided that six sub-regional groups of member countries would be formed to prepare proposals for creation of the proposed Asian Parliament, which would be submitted to SCPA to finalise and make recommendations for Executive Council of APA.

A meeting of the SCPA was held on Wednesday in which Bahrain was elected as Vice President and Laos as rapporteur of the meeting.

The Committee adopted three other resolutions, “Resolution on good governance”, “Resolution on good Parliamentary practices” and “Rule of law and judicial empowerment” with amendments sponsored by the Senate for transmission to the Executive Council.

The Committee adopted three other resolutions with amendments, “Asian Parliaments unwavering support for the Palestinian people”, “Building prosperity in Asia through friendship and cooperation” and “Asian Parliament and governments together for prosperity in Asia” for consideration of the Executive Council.

The Committee deferred the consideration of two resolutions on “Significant political development in Asia” and “United front against terrorism and violent extremism” till the next meeting as those member Parliaments who had moved the amendments to them were not present.

The APA Secretariat was represented by Dr Ali Khurram, Deputy Secretary General of Asian Parliamentary Assembly. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani presided over both the meetings in capacity of Vice President of APA and chair of SCCAP and SCPA.

The meetings were attended by Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Syria, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Iran, Bahrain, India, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao Republic, Thailand, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

It is pertinent to mention that the Speakers of Syria and Bhutan attended the conference and four delegations of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Indonesia were led by women Parliamentarians.