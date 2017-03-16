LAHORE - The controversy over additional marks for female students as an incentive for wearing Hijab (veil) came under discussion on the Punjab Assembly floor yesterday despite government’s backtracking on the issue.

On a point of order, PPP’s Faiza Malik opposed the idea, saying it was inappropriate to make such a practice (wearing veil) controversial.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Dr Waseem Akhtar said that he was in favour of the idea. He argued that there was no harm in giving incentive for promoting a good practice.

“The issue is discussed at some level. It should be implemented as the Almighty has directed observing veil,” he said.

Treasury legislator Dr Farzana Nazir also supported the idea.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani asked the legislators to stop discussing the matter as the government had already clarified its position.

“Do you want to motivate female students to wear veil by giving bribe in the shape of additional marks, the chair asked the legislators. He said that the government has already clarified its position that no such idea was under consideration.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 18 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

Treasury legislator Farzana Butt interrupted PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal when he was speaking on a point of order. The female legislator criticized her colleague on the opposition benches for forcing Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal to tender apology.

The chair warned the female legislator of strict action if she continued interrupting the opposition member.

During Question-Hour on energy and special education departments, Minister Ch Sher Ali said that the government wanted to construct Kalabagh Dam. To a supplementary question of Ahmed Khan Bachar, he said that consensus of all the federating units was a prerequisite for executing the project of national interest. He said that the 1920 megawatt electricity would be added to the national grid after completion of Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bhikki Power Plant, Sahiwal Coal Power Plant and small hydroelectric projects of Punjab government by the end of 2018.

Taking part in pre-budget debate, opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that majority of standing committees were still dysfunctional. He said that not a single meeting of most of the standing committees has been convened. Rasheed said that bureaucracy was managing affairs of these committees. He said that breaking begging bowel was merely a slogan as the government has taken loans of hundreds of billions. In 2008, he said, the government has Rs100 billion surplus and now it was under debt of hundreds of billions. He said that 70 per cent of basic health units were dysfunctional. Rasheed said subsidy of Rs11.79 billion would be given for keeping Orange Line Metro Train functional. He said that millions of rupees were embezzled in youth festival.

PML-N’s Tamkeen Niazi suggested taking measures for checking wastage of water. She said better management would help preserving resources for future needs.

PML-N’s Raheela Munawar demanded allocation of sufficient funds for revising curriculum in accordance with present day needs. She suggested increasing forest cover for combating challenges of climate change. Shoaib Siddiqi and Faiza Mushtaq also took part in debate.

The chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 10am after completion of agenda.