SIALKOT-Police will exhume the grave of Tania Mariyam, whose body was found in a canal some two months ago, today (Thursday) on the court orders.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow investigation by the local police, the grieved family had submitted a writ petition in the court of local judicial magistrate Aitzaz Anjum, seeking the court’s orders for the exhuming of her grave.

The court ordered the Sialkot Cantt police to exhume the grave of the slain girl. She was buried in a local Christian cemetery in Sialkot Cantt. Tania Mariyam’s killing remains an unresolved mystery even after the passage of over 50 days.

Tania’s father Nadeem Gill said that the police still remain clueless. He expressed complete dissatisfaction over the investigation made by Sialkot in this “blind murder” case. He said that the pace of police investigation was very slow.

Gill said that the police still remain reluctant to bring the management of the of Convent of Jesus and Mary Sialkot Cantt, the school of the girl, under investigation in this murder case, despite the repeated requests made by the family, he added.

“Why the Sialkot police are hesitating and reluctant to bring the school management under investigation,” he said.

On January 23, 2017, the Sambrial police had found the dead body of Tania from the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial. The police had claimed that she committed suicide while jumping into the canal, while, the grieved family revealed that she did not commit suicide as there was no water in the canal at that time due to the annual closer of the canal. The family said that their daughter was murdered brutally by some unknown accused after her abduction, but the Sambrial police claimed that she committed suicide. Later, the police registered a murder case on her family’s application.

The family urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera to ensure justice by resolving the mysterious murder case.