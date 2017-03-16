Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s references against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and leader Jahangir Tareen.

The five-member bench under the Chief Election Commissioner gave the verdict.

In a brief decision, the bench stated that this reference is not hearable.

After the decision, PTI spokesperson Naeem ul Haq stated that this is the victory of truth.

“This reference was biased and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq tried to save his leader Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

“PMLN leaders should be ashamed of their behavior,” he said.

Haq further stated that the ruling party is doing all this because of Panama Papers case.

"We are startiing a movement against Ayaz Sadiq from today," added Haq.

The reference was submitted by PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary claiming that Imran Khan’s asset record submitted before Election 2013 were false.