ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested Pakistan's embassy in Washington to seek required information from Facebook administration to probe the case of presence of blasphemous material on social networking sites.

FIA on the instructions of interior ministry and in the light of the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given responsibility to a senior officer in embassy to seek required information from Facebook administration under right to information law.

A senior FIA official informed a high-level meeting held in the chair of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan that a formal request had been made to Facebook in this regard and reply was still awaited.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sahrif the other day directed the interior minister to take necessary steps for the removal of blasphemous content on social media – an uphill task that will always remain challenging for the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Earlier, Facebook had denied information to the Government of Pakistan in a case of running fake campaign against the superior judiciary on its pages.

FIA officer informed the meeting that the agency had also asked Interpol to identify Facebook pages which were spreading hate against religion and committing grave crime under Interpol laws.

Besides, the government has also hired services of lawyer Farrukh Kareem to contest the case in international courts so that it could be made legally binding on Facebook that it could not become a tool for hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim world in the name of freedom of expression and to ensure dissemination of such material in the future.

The minister told the meeting that the government was determined to use every option to remove blasphemous material from Facebook and other social media websites.

He said they were hopeful that the Facebook management would respect the religious sentiments of 200 million people of Pakistan and millions of other users and extend its complete cooperation.

The chair directed the FIA authorities to get help from intelligence institutions for identifying the elements involved in the spread of blasphemous material on social media.

FIA officials told the meeting that so far 11 persons had been identified in connection with the uploading and publication of the blasphemous material and the process of their investigation had started. The FIA officials told that help of Interpol had also been taken for investigation from some persons. Secretary Interior, National Coordinator NACTA and senior officials of PTA and FIA attended the meeting.