Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made inroads into the ongoing social media blasphemy case, reported Waqt News.

Sources reveal the agency has traced the suspect behind the 'blasphemous' content being uploaded on social media.

The main suspect escaped to Sweden on January 30, 2015 from Lahore and has been uploading 'blasphemous' videos and material from there, the FIA investigation report revealed.

The report further mentioned that the suspect is the leader of an 11-member gang that has facilitators in Pakistan.

The agencies have also reportedly traced the local facilitators.

FIA is working with Interpol for the arrest of the main suspect. Raids are being conducted at different places in this regard.

The report will be presented to the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.



