FAISALABAD-The Housing and Population Census has begun in Faisalabad division like other parts of the country in the first phase.

Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha and Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani jointly inaugurated population census campaign by marking the houses at Civil Line near Iqbal Stadium. The Divisional Commissioner said that census was very important to compile the data for comprehensive future planning, national development and ensuring fair distribution of the resources. He informed that the divisional administration had made comprehensive arrangements to make the population census campaign a success in Faisalabad division.

He said that coordinated strategy was being followed to complete this national task of great importance in a transparent manner. He said that control rooms had also established at divisional, district and tehsil level to monitor the all arrangements of population census campaign. He asked the citizens to cooperate with the population census staff and to provide them the correct information in this regard.

The Commissioner that the Faisalabad division had been divided into 11034 Blocks, 1417 Circles and 201 Charges while 7898 staff members would perform duty alongwith army men with every team. He asked the enumerators to show good behaviour and politeness while taking information from the citizens and to avoid unnecessary questioning. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani said that District Administration had chalked out comprehensive arrangements to extend the administrative, logistic and other departmental cooperation for House & Population Census. He said that the credible population census could only be obtained with the support of the public and district administration was utilizing all out sources for the awareness of the citizens.

The DC said that district has been divided into 5954 blocks, 712 circles and 112 charges and 4184 staff members have been deputed for census. Each block consists of 200 to 250 houses.

MPA Haji Khalid Saeed said that the latest data of the nation was imperative for devising socio economic policies in order to solid and durable development of the country. He assured all out cooperation of the elected representatives for successful completion of the population census campaign. Assistant Census Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad said that the staff had been imparted with the quality training for achieving the targets of this important job successfully. He informed that the information collected from the citizens during the operation would be kept confidential and this information would not be shared with any other institution or agency under the law. He said that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was very much committed to compile the credible and comprehensive data of the nation.