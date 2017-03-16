The Counter-Terrorism Department on Thursday said it had arrested four suspects in connection with the deadly Mall Road blast in Lahore, reported Waqt News.

The cohorts of Anwarul Haq, the alleged facilitator of the bomb attack, were arrested from Circular Road of the Punjab capital, said a CTD spokesperson.

He added that three suspects belonged to Mohmand Agency while one hailed from Bajaur Agency.

The explosion near the Punjab Assembly in Lahore had killed at least 15 people and wounded 83 others.

A spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Taliban, claimed responsibility. The militant group also warned the Lahore attack was the start of a new campaign against government departments. "You are on our target across the country," it said in a statement.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar had also claimed responsibility for an Easter Day bombing in Lahore last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Punjab said it had arrested the alleged facilitator from a cloth market in Lahore.