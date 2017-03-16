A high-level meeting hosted by the United Kingdom to break the ice between Pakistan and Afghanistan “concluded very positively”, said an envoy on Thursday.

Dr Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, said the discussions were “substantive, constructive, and forward-looking”.

“We are positive that the implementation of the mechanism we agreed upon can inject the needed trust and confidence for constructive forward looking state to state relations and cooperation,” read the Facebook post.

The Foreign Office on Thursday that Islamabad is taking steps to resume normal trade and movement of people across the border.

Nafees Zakaria, the Foreign Office spokesman, said there are hopes the border would reopen "soon."

The border's closure came after a string of suicide attacks that killed more than 125 people. Islamabad claims the attacks were orchestrated from militant safe havens in Afghanistan.

The closure has triggered hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost trade even as tensions remain high between the two neighbours.

Earlier this month, Pakistan temporarily reopened the border for 48 hours to allow 35,000 stranded Afghans to return home.