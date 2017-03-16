ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar on Wednesday said that military solutions alone themselves could not solve administrative and political issues.

He said that durable peace and stability as well as sustained development would remain elusive until regional powers aided by international community work hand in hand for overcoming shared challenges and mutual issues.

Mutual distrust and blame-game would only lead to strengthening non-state actors and those who want to sabotage peace for their ulterior motives, said the interior minister while speaking to the participants of the closing session of a two-day Pak-UK international seminar on "Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and Peace Efforts" at National Defence University. The interior minister chaired the session.

The minister said the international community must realise that policy to remain indifferent to the longstanding regional issues and to intervene only when it suits or for the short-term goals had taken us nowhere.

He said the international community must come out of Islamophobia. “I feel humiliated when my religion is targeted and is equated with terrorism,” he said, adding that 1.2 billion Muslims were in fact the worst sufferers and victims of terrorism. The international community must differentiate between terrorism and freedom movements, he said.

He said Pakistan had paid the heaviest cost in efforts to secure peace within and out of the country. “Our sacrifices for promoting peace and stability are manifestation of our commitment and exceed any other nation or country but unfortunately except few friendly countries, the international community influenced by our foes has remained insensitive to our issues and the threats that we face both inside and on our borders”, Chaudhry Nisar deplored.

He said Pakistan had been facing the brunt of regional security discrepancies since last many decades. We have single-headedly faced post-conflict situation of rival ideologies and more recently the fight against terrorism. Despite paying huge economic as well as human toll, Pakistan has managed to remain resilient with the participation of its people, government and armed forces in the process of dealing with the ramifications of the war against terrorism. We are a nation with an extraordinary zeal to fight the elements of instability that not only threaten the peace of the country but also of the region, he said.

The interior minister said in present day global world, security was a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issue. Internal and external factors have added further complexities to the overall security paradigm. “You cannot have peace while fanning unrest in the neighbouring country or spilling blood of those innocent who demand their inalienable rights”. Similarly, the tendency to play as tool into others’ hands is also counter-productive in the efforts to promote regional peace and stability, he said.

The minister said regional dimension of terrorism embodied complex dynamics and complicated networking systems, requiring comprehensive and smart solutions. This necessitates the coupling of national and regional approaches to counter this menace, he said. Despite an unprecedented international effort to militarily subdue terrorism, no lasting solution may be in sight if collective efforts are not instigated, the minister elaborated.

Chaudhry Nisar said Pakistan had faced a situation when five to six bomb blasts and terrorists activities were quite common in the country. The government as a policy first exhausted the dialogue option before launching a full-scale military offensive against the terrorists. He said after Zarb-i-Azb, operation Radd-ul-Fasaad had been launched to wipe out terrorists and their facilitators and sympathizers, he said.

The interior minister said Pakistan had achieved great successes in fight against terrorism. Compared with the international trends, the graph of terrorism in Pakistan had drastically come down as a result of efforts by our armed forces, police and other law-enforcing agencies.

He observed that military power was a short-term measure that needed to be complemented with a robust administrative structure that not only catered to the needs to the socio-economic needs of the people but also ensured that the tendencies towards extremism were immediately checked and were instantly countered. This, the minister said, called for greater cooperation and collaboration at international level with mutual sharing of expertise and knowledge.

“The choices before us are clear; either we can stay mired in a situation of mutual mistrust and hostility or make serious efforts to resolve disputes or differences through sustained dialogue and learn from our experiences,” he concluded.