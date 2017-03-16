ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition lawmakers set aside their differences in Wednesday’s National Assembly session and in a rare show of unity agreed to form a parliamentary commission to probe the revelations make by former ambassador Husain Haqqani.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif proposed constituting a multiparty parliamentary commission over the article written by former ambassador to US Husain Haqqani.

All major opposition parties, PPP, PTI and MQM supported the proposal to form a parliamentary commission over the revelations.

Haqqani in an article published recently disclosed, “In November 2011, I was forced to resign as ambassador after Pakistan’s military-intelligence apparatus gained the upper hand in the country’s perennial power struggle. Among the security establishment’s grievances against me was the charge that I had facilitated the presence of large numbers of CIA operatives who helped track down bin Laden without the knowledge of Pakistan’s army — even though I had acted under the authorisation of Pakistan’s elected civilian leaders.”

The former ambassador referred to the then president Asif Zardari and PM Yousaf Raza Gilani as his “civilian leaders”.

“The relationships, I forged with members of Obama’s campaign team also led to closer cooperation between Pakistan and the US in fighting terrorism over the 3 and a 1/2 years I served as ambassador. These connections eventually enabled the United States to discover and eliminate bin Laden without depending on Pakistan’s intelligence service or military, which were suspected of sympathy toward Islamist militants,” Haqani said in the article.

Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif on a point of order, remarked that the statement of opposition leader to term Husain Haqqani a “traitor” would not help settle this matter.

Khursheed Shah on Tuesday in the National Assembly called former ambassador a “traitor” and avoided speaking on it any further.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi asked both the government and the opposition to sit together to decide ToRs for the proposed parliamentary commission.

“This multiparty commission should be empowered to seek report of the commission including Abbottabad inquiry commission,” said the minister, mentioning that this was not a simple matter to be ignored.

This issue need to be probed before the media.

Responding the concerns raised by the PTI’s MNA, he said that Pakistan would never get involve in Yemen conflict.

“We will not violate the resolution passed by this House in this regard.” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan would never involve in conflict between the two Muslim countries Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah supported the suggestion floated by the defence minister.

“Joint parliamentary commission should be constituted,” he said, and asked government should also investigate the issue of “Dawn leaks”.

“It also needs to be ascertained who supported Osama Bin Laden in the past,” the opposition leader added.

Khawaja Asif said former ambassador also used the names of former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

“The then interior minister was also aware of it,” he said, without mentioning the name of Rehman Malik.

The defence minister further said that hundreds of visas were issued during the PPP tenure to people who worked for the US interest.

He further mentioned that the interior minister of the previous government was also involved in issuance of visas too.

“These visas were issued with clearance of the security institutions,” he said.

Minister was also in a mood to further talk about the incident.

“I will give a detailed statement on Husain Haqqani issue on Monday,” he said.

PTI’s MNA Shafqat Mehmood, supporting the proposal of the defence minister, was of view that the issues about the national security should also be debated in the House.

Arif Alvi from the PTI said that the report of the Inquiry Commission on Abbottabad should be made public before constituting the multiparty commission.

“The burden of asking for report of Abbottabad Commission should not be shifted to the Parliament,” he viewed.

MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin also supported forming a commission.

The house with the onset of proceedings witnessed very thin presence as PPP’s Nawab Yusuf Talpur pointed out lack of quorum and house was suspended due to lack of strength.

Earlier, opposition leader blamed the incumbent government of creating divisions among the provinces.

“The federal government itself wants to break up the federation by ignoring Sindh and other smaller provinces,” he said on a point of order.

About the absence of ministers, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the last four years attended the proceedings for only 18 days and on the other hand spent over 100 days out of the country.

“We [PPP] are in support of parliamentary commissions but the prime minister should also ensure his presence in the parliament,” he said.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad, responding to the concerns raised by the opposition leader, said the incumbent government in its current tenure did lot of development work in the country.

“Work is underway on many projects, which will help end load-shedding next year,” he said, inviting criticism from the opposition benches.

Some PTI MNAs and independent MNA Jamshed Dasti, without taking the floor, criticised the government for giving wrong statement as they said that parts of the country were still experiencing long hours of power outage.

